The Latest
Shop Visit: Scott Linn
2 days ago in Articles
Another favorite submission from our Show Us Your Shop contest.
Last Few Days for Our Holiday Subscription Pricing
3 days ago in News
One-year subscriptions are just $17.99 for three more days.
Going Negative
4 days ago in Articles
Reversing the polarity in your classic British car.
Classic Motorsports Car Catcher: Super Seven
5 days ago in News
An original Lotus Super Seven S4 emerges.
Give the Gift that Lasts All Year
1 week ago in News
We're discounting our subscription rates for the holidays.
In Defense of the Near-Classic
1 week ago in Articles
We try to spot the next great classics.
Classic Motorsports Car Catcher: Vintage Roadster Alternative
1 week ago in News
This Datsun roadster looks very clean.
Featured Events
2017 Grassroots Motorsports Experience at the Rolex 24 At Daytona
ATTENTION: Rolex 24 Stadium Ticket Package Now Available The Grassroots Motorsports Experience at the Rolex ...
2017 Classic Motorsports Mitty
The Classic Motorsports Mitty is, at its heart, a celebration of motorsports history.
Grassroots Motorsports Skidpad Challenge
How well does your car grip? Here's your chance to find out. We’re issuing an ...
2017 Tire Rack One Lap of America
The Tire Rack One Lap of America is an homage to the infamous Cannonball Run, ...
Tire Rack ultimate Track Car Challenge
Our annual, no-holds-barred track competition aims to find the fastest machines on four wheels. The ...
2017 Smoky Mountain Tour
How would you like to drive your classic sports car the way you’ve always wished ...
Grassroots Motorsports $2017 Challenge
Think you can build an awesome car for just $2000? Fine, prove it—and have a ...
Classic Car Encyclopedia
Find everything there is to know about your favorite classic cars.
Latest Issue January 2017
6 Exotic Cars to Buy Now
- Budget Exotics: 10 classics that deliver flash and dash for not much cash.
- Junkyard Dog: Buick power, boneyard parts and blue-collar charm pushed Old Yeller II ahead of its exotic rivals.
- Pony Parade: We rounded up three Mustangs. Can you spot the replica?
- Project Triumphant Return: Going back over our TR3's chassis.
- Window Shopper: Saab 92, 93 and 96
- Depreciation Station: BMW M3