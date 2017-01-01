Get Our Magazine in Print and Digital for just $17.99
More Details

Through the Roof
More DetailsOne of 11 survivors, this hardtop Triumph TR2 embodies the saga of a once-promising Belgian auto industry.

Bring Your Porsche to the Mitty
More DetailsPorsche will be the featured marque of the 2017 Classic Motorsports Mitty Presented by Hagerty.

Classic Motorsports Car Catcher
More DetailsA not-so-British Jaguar. Would you buy it?

The Latest

Disco Inferno

2 days ago in Articles

This rare 1972 BMW 2002tii lights up the streets with nuclear paint and Alpina performance upgrades.

2 days ago in News

Rally-Ready Saabs

3 days ago in Articles

Looking for a rally-ready tin-top? How about a Saab 92, 93 or 96?

Take Our Super Fun Survey

4 days ago in News

We want to hear about your classic cars.

Restoration Impossible: Starting Work on the Body

5 days ago in Project Cars

We are getting back into our Lotus in earnest.

Classic Motorsports Car Catcher: Not-So-British Jaguar

6 days ago in News

There's something grumbling under the hood.

Classic Motorsports Car Catcher: TR4 Time Capsule

1 week ago in News

A Triumph racer with a very 1970s livery.

Featured Events

Jan
26

2017 Grassroots Motorsports Experience at the Rolex 24 At Daytona

ATTENTION: Rolex 24 GRM Experience Tickets and Stadium Ticket Package Are Sold Out The Grassroots ...

Apr
21

2017 Classic Motorsports Mitty

The Classic Motorsports Mitty is, at its heart, a celebration of motorsports history.

Apr
23

Grassroots Motorsports Skidpad Challenge

How well does your car grip? Here's your chance to find out. We’re issuing an ...

May
5

2017 Tire Rack One Lap of America

The Tire Rack One Lap of America is an homage to the infamous Cannonball Run, ...

May
19

Tire Rack ultimate Track Car Challenge

Our annual, no-holds-barred track competition aims to find the fastest machines on four wheels. The ...

Jun
11

2017 Smoky Mountain Tour

How would you like to drive your classic sports car the way you’ve always wished ...

Oct
20

Grassroots Motorsports $2017 Challenge

Think you can build an awesome car for just $2000? Fine, prove it—and have a ...

Classic Car Encyclopedia

Find everything there is to know about your favorite classic cars.

Latest Issue March 2017

Restoration Impossible!

Sample Image

  • Restoration Impossible: Part one of our quest to save a Lotus Elan
  • Inspired by Chance: Allard's Resurrected Roadster
  • How to Sell a Car
  • 7 PRI Show Stoppers
  • 8 Amelia Island Concours Must-Dos
  • Tech Tips: Jaguar E-Type
  • Window Shopper: Alfa Romeo GTV
  • Classic 12 Hours of Sebring Coverage
Classic Motorsports Magazine

Subscribe Today

Also get your instant access to the digital edition of Classic Motorsports Magazine!

Learn More
